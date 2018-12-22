Encroachment operations

PTI Government launched an anti-encroachment operation throughout the country. Appreciated step, indeed, if we want Pakistan a prosperous country as compared to other first world countries, we would have to erase all drift of unmannered bazaar from the busy roads. It is creating trouble for visiting female, children and other road users. Government, from big cities like Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad started operations . But the real fact is that, did the government complete homework {?} before launching the operation.

Did they contemplate on providing alternate solutions for earning to them? How they will live their lives, who are directly affected by the operation. They are poor peoples, no doubt, only source of their income for livelihood has devastated. How much time and money they had spent establishing business? Government ought to acknowledge and gauge the cost and flurry they confronted. Government should conduct surveys and a reasonable alternate solution before starting operations.

NAEEM UR REHMAN

Islamabad

