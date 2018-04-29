Encroachment of footpath

It is my painful duty to say that Karachi is known as one of the biggest cities of Pakistan but, unfortunately, people have no option but to walk on roads due to encroachments on footpaths. Footpaths being encroached upon lead to hinder smooth flow of traffic. In fact, it seems footpaths are not meant for the people as these are used for special commercial purposes after being encroached upon by shopkeepers. Finally, it is my humble request to all stakeholders to not do such kind of corruption that the public should face problems.

GULNAZ KHATIR ALI

Karachi

