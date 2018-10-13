Encroachment drive affectees to be compensated: Minister

Sargodha

Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi said that PTI led government will allocate alternate places to traders affected in encroachment operation.

Chairing a meeting regarding ongoing encroachment drive here on Friday, he directed the administration to deal with people respectfully during operation, adding that notices should also be served before launching operations.

The meeting directed Assistant Commissioners to prepare a list of affectees and submit it within three days for proper compensatory steps.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, District Police Officer (DPO), Mayor Sargodha, MPAs Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Faisal Farooq Cheema and former Parliamentarians also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner directed that hospitals and clinics which had violated their building maps must also be identified, adding that action would be taken against them as well. Meanwhile, it is reported from Peshawar that the District administration Peshawar demolished over 50 illegally constructed shops in grand anti-encroachment operation on Dalazak Road here Friday.

The anti-encroachment operation has been begun under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh.—APP

