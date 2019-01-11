Encroachers still occupy City Saddar Road despite tall claims of MCR

Rawalpindi

Despite of tall claims, the authorities concerned have been failed to remove encroachments from City Saddar Road.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) is reluctant to carry out operation and vendors still occupying most of the footpaths and open spaces, hampering smooth traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians.

An official told APP that on October 29 notices were issued against illegal construction, but the authority could not remove the kiosks, illegal sheds, cemented constructions and the situation is still the same.

The official said that strict action would be taken against the violators adding that operation would be carried out without any fear and fervour.

Earlier, MCR conducted its ongoing operation in Banni Chowk, Murree Raod, Jamia Masjid Road, Imam Barah, Commercial Market, Dubai Plaza, 6th Road and removed 45 illegal sheds, kiosks, cemented construction also cleared the footpaths which were hampering the smooth traffic flow in the area.—APP

