Encroachers reoccupy city, Cantt commercial areas

Rawalpindi

Despite tall claims of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), District Council and Cantonment authorities to clear several city and cantonment areas of encroachments, the encroachers have reoccupied the roads and footpaths displaying their goods outside their shops. The administration has failed to remove encroachments from bazaars in the city. The encroachment mafia as per routine have re-occupied the roads, bazaars and footpaths and creating hurdles for pedestrians and the motorists. The MCR, District Council and Cantonment authorities launched a grand anti-encroachment drive last month to clear commercial areas. Dozens of truckload goods of encroachers were also confiscated. The district administration also started campaign to retrieve the land of the Evacuee Trust Property Board and the Auqaf Department but it was also stopped after few days due to political pressure.

Similarly, the administration of the cantonment boards, Chaklala and Rawalpindi, could not remove encroachments from cantt areas.

The encroachment mafia as per routine ruling the commercial areas including Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, China Market, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Mochi Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Banni, Jamia Masjid Road, Circular Road, Bani Chowk, Asghar Mall Road, Faizabad, Double Road, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Ratta, Gangmandi, Adiala Road, Murree Road, Tench Bhatta, Chungi no. 22, Chur, Lal Kurti, Sher Zaman, Tulsa Road, Allabad Road, Saddar Bazaar, Hathi Chowk, Railway Road, Chota Bazaar and Westridge Road. —APP

