Encroachers re-occupy city, Cantt commercial areas

Rawalpindi

The encroachment mafia as per routine, ruling the commercial areas of city and cantonment boards as the administration has failed to clear roads, bazaars and footpaths and the encroachments are creating hurdles for pedestrians and the motorists.

Despite tall claims of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), District Council and Cantonment authorities to clear several city and cantonment areas of encroachments, the encroachers have reoccupied the roads and footpaths displaying their goods outside their shops.

The MCR, District Council and Cantonment authorities launched a grand anti-encroachment drive during last quarter of 2018 to clear commercial areas.

Dozens of truckload goods of encroachers were also confiscated. The district administration also started campaign to retrieve the land of the Evacuee Trust Property Board and the Auqaf Department but it was also stopped after few days due to political pressure.

Similarly, the administration of the cantonment boards, Chaklala and Rawalpindi, could not remove encroachments from cantt areas.The encroachments can be witnessed in almost all commercial areas including Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, China Market, Iqbal Road, City Saddar Road, Mochi Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Banni, Jamia Masjid Road, Circular Road, Bani Chowk, Asghar Mall Road, Faizabad, Double Road, Pirwadhai and Dhoke Mangtal.—APP

