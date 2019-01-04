Encroachers re-emerge despite operation

Rawalpindi

The encroachers have re-emerged in different parts of the city despite the frequent operations against them by the authorities concerned.

Adiala Road, Dhamial Road, Chakri Road,Morgah, Misrial Road, Dhama Mor, Raja bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Banni area and several other areas are still occupied by the encroachers as shopkeepers and vendors have occupied most of the footpaths and open spaces with Suzuki pickups, and other goods displayed by shopkeepers in front of their shops hampering traffic flow besides creating trouble for the pedestrians.

Traffic jam is a routine affair particularly during peak hours. Chakri Road, which is nearly 120 feet wide, is shrinking due to encroachments.

Rawalpindi Cantonment is also not safe from encroachments particularly areas including Tench Bhata Bazaar, Peoples Colony, Chungi No 22, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Dhamiyal Road, Talli Mori and other localities.

A housewife told APP that she avoids going to markets for shopping due to ever-increasing encroachments on roads.She said that there was no proper system to tackle the problem. Residents suggested that the authorities should launch a comprehensive drive to remove encroachments which should then be followed by strict monitoring to check re-emergence of the encroachers.—APP

