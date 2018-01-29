Encroachers occupy footpaths in Cantt area

Rawalpindi

Encroachments in several cantonment areas including Gawalmandi, Aahata Mithu Khan, Saddar and Tench Bhatta are on the rise as authorities of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) are unable to remove encroachments which are getting out of control.

Encroachments in different areas of RCB and CCB including Saddar Bazaar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi No 22, Dhoke Syedan Chowk, Lal Kurti, Talhi Mori Chowk, Ghosia Chowk, Lalazar, Marrir Hassan, Chanda Chichi, Rehmatabad and other areas have become one of the big problems not only for motorists, but also for the residents of these areas, while the concerned authorities are taking no action. One can observe the traffic jams in many cantonment areas just because of the encroachments.

The residents told APP that encroachment is the main reason behind traffic jams, as the encroaches have occupied almost half of the road. Not only the motorists, but the pedestrians are also facing lots of problems because of the encroachments on footpaths. “The concerned authorities should play their effective role to remove these encroachers from the roads for smooth flow of traffic,” they urged.—APP