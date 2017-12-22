Encouraging foreign investment

DESPITE the fact that Pakistan is facing instability and a multitude of other challenges, foreign investors are still interested in undertaking joint ventures with local entrepreneurs in different fields which is a welcome and encouraging sign for the country. The groundbreaking ceremony of the Hyundai Nishat vehicle assembly plant at Faisalabad’s M-3 Industrial City took place on Wednesday with local production of vehicles expected to begin within two years. Hyundai Nishat Motor Ltd signed an investment agreement with the Ministry of Industries and Production under the Automotive Development Policy 2016-21 earlier this week to set up a greenfield project to undertake assembly and sale of passenger and one-tonne commercial vehicles.

It is worth mentioning that Hyundai is not alone in initiating car assembly and production plant in Pakistan as French carmaker Renault has also agreed to invest in a new factory in Pakistan and South Korean carmaker Kia Motor Co said it would start assembling cars in a joint venture with Karachi-listed Lucky Cement, part of the vast conglomerate Yunus Brothers Group. Together, these companies would be making investment worth $372m and completion of the project would mean not only jobs and fair competition among market forces but also more options for buyers. The grant of licenses to three foreign companies to start assembly and production of different cars, experts believe, is aimed at shaking up the Japanese-dominated car market and loosen the grip of Toyota, Honda and Suzuki, which assemble cars in Pakistan with local partners. In addition, Chinese car Faw is also being produced in collaboration with Al-Haj Faw Motors. One must appreciate the role and contribution of the Japanese assemblers but the fact remains that in the absence of competition, they have not been delivering as per commitments and instead jacking up prices unfairly without improving quality of cars. They are adding no facilities for buyers but increase prices every now and then on different pretexts. There are also genuine complaints that the existing companies have not gone for the deletion programme as per terms of their agreement and are hugely relying on imports, which is harmful for economy of the country. We hope that new entrants would introduce better technology, facilities and offer competitive prices for their products.

