Encourage women artisans for poverty reduction

Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Sami-ud-Din Siddiqui on Tuesday stressed the need to encourage the women artisan across the country for reduction of poverty.

He expressed these views during inauguration of “Sartyoon Sang Handi Crafts Exhibition” at a shopping Mall Clifton here, said a press release.

On the occasion, Samiuddin Siddiqui said that women of rural areas have a lot of expertise in handicrafts.

Through these types of exhibitions we brought art of rural women from village to a big city, he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Dital Kalhoro also expressed gratitude to the Director General of KDA for attending the exhibition—.APP

