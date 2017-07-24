Encourage flower cultivation

Floriculture is defined as a discipline that is concerned with cultivation of flowers and plants. Pakistan has an enormous potential of growing tremendous quality of flowers. However, Pakistan does not greatly contribute at international flower trade. Moreover, only a minimal number of agriculturalists are growing flowers. Most of them are rose, tuberose and jasmine, while other varieties that provide improved prices are not cultivated in Pakistan. Nevertheless, Pakistan has an advantageous climate and cheap labour system for cultivation of flower crops, but due to lack of attention by concerned authorities we are lacking in floriculture.

Production of flowers, mainly roses are very lucrative business, if this could be done on professional basis.

Furthermore, due to lack of resources and expertise the development of floriculture as an industry has become difficult. We need new technologies, as the world of flowers has been emerging with new developments and setting up cultivation in green houses.

Our manufacturing and advertising policies need to be modernised at par with international standards. We need to learn economics trends, in order to compete with the world. To grow other varieties of flowers, incentives should be given to concerned departments, as they provide an important role in boosting economy of the country.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

