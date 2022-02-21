Enacted laws ‘meant to silence media and Opposition’: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the laws which the PTI-led government is passing will be used against Prime Minister Imran Khan and company in future.

Her comment came after President Arif Alvi signed two ordinances earlier in the day to make changes to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and the Elections Act, 2017.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the enacted laws are “meant to silence the media and the Opposition. However, these laws will ultimately be used against Imran and company,” she wrote. “Don’t say that you hadn’t been warned.” Maryam Nawaz came hard on the PTI-led government for amending laws that would pave way for penalising defamation against the army, judiciary, public servants and government institutions as well as allowing the lawmakers to address public gatherings during election campaigns.

The PML-N leader said the laws being amended by the government were apparently aimed to stifle dissent in the country but in reality they will be used against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides.