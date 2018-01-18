Empty seats in opposition rally confirm Nawaz’s stance: Maryam

Observer Report

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that empty seats in allied opposition’s rally in Lahore confirmed Nawaz Sharif’s stance that the conspirators should have patience until 2018 or even beyond that.

“The empty seats testify that the people have confirmed Nawaz Sharif’s stance that conspirators should have patience until 2018, or even after 2018,” Maryam said in a clear reference to the forthcoming general elections in the country.

In a series of tweets Wednesday evening, the former first daughter said the “day of judgment of the four-and-a-half-year-long drama by rejected puppets is near.”

“They would become fuel of the people’s wrath in 2018,” she added.

Maryam said that “these are not empty seats, but a clear, straightforward answer by the masses to conspiracies and conspirators.”