Empowering youth is PM’s dream: Aslam

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that youth are our precious asset and empowering them is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI government has initiated revolutionary programmes in order to empower the youth and ensure their progress. These revolutionary programmes will materialise the dreams of the youth. The country will progress briskly if investment was made for betterment of the youth.

Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PTI workers at his office on Wednesday. Successful Youth Programme will facilitate the youth to earn respectable livelihood. By involving youth in the process of attaining prosperity, the destiny of the country will be changed, he added. Punjab government has launched Chief Minister Skilled Programme for the welfare and betterment of the youth.

Every year one lac additional children will be made skilful under this programme. ‘Youth are imparted training so that they can get employment easily. Punjab government is soon launching a programme for the provision of soft loans to the youth so that they can start their own business’, he stated.

PTI government got debt drenched and economically impoverished country when it came into power. Owing to day in and day out endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic team, the country has come out of economic crisis, he lauded. PTI government is striving from its heart and soul in order to remove shortcomings of last 40 years. Pakistan belonged to all of us and we have to ensure its welfare and betterment collectively.

‘2020 is the year for providing employment and ensuring progress of the country’. Due to sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team, the country has been set on the path of progress and prosperity, he concluded.