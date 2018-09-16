Empowering Women in Naya Pakistan

Sidra Ayub

As we lay the foundation of a Naya Pakistan and dedicate efforts on eradicating the issues that have plagued our nation for decades now, empowering our women must also become a prime focus in our quest to build a more inclusive, more prosperous Pakistan.

Day in, day out, stories of women’s social, emotional, and physical suffering have flashed before our eyes on our television screens, in the newspapers, and on social media. Be it forced marriages, domestic violence, ‘honor’ killing, harassment or discrimination, or restrictions on education, our women have borne the brunt of patriarchal traditions, age-old customs and cultural expectations for years. Research finds that least 70 to 90 percent of women in the country have experienced domestic violence at least once in their lifetime.

While there is a notable faction of women in our society who are empowered enough to lead comfortable lives on their own terms, there is still a vast majority struggling to survive under the scrutiny of their male-dominated communities that obstruct the path to their dreams. In light of this, there seems to be a dire need to create platforms that encourage women to explore their potential and discover their strengths to make a difference in the society.

According to the World Bank, “Empowerment is the process of increasing the capacity of individuals or groups to make choices and to transform those choices into desired actions and outcomes.” We can then infer that a significant facet of the women empowerment agenda is leadership training. When young girls and women are equipped with leadership skills and properly trained to overcome challenges, they are molded into capable individuals ready to tackle issues with intellect and courage.

Recently, a youth leadership conference was organized by a non-profit organization, Youth Initiative, in collaboration with a number of other corporate sponsors. The conference was held in Nathiagali and took onboard a number of young adults to undergo a rigorous training program. Several of the participants of this conference were women with some hailing from smaller, lesser known cities. Indus Motor Company one of the sponsors served as the official Women Leaders Partner of this conference and announced that its contribution aimed to increase women’s self-awareness and enhance their quality of life.

Here the role of corporate entities becomes paramount to fast-track women’s participation in the society and reduce the gender gap. Many a times, women from low-income families are unable to find the means to reach their targets in life. With this kind of support, women can break out of the walls that limit their abilities to achieve their goals.

It must be noted that the call for women empowerment does not imply that the bounds of morality are relinquished, but that women are given enough liberty to make the decisions that affect their life. It presses for women’s freedom to allow them to explore avenues that lead to self-actualization which will make them capable of becoming agents of change or improvement in the society. History has seen some remarkable distinctions Pakistani women have achieved when given the freedom to explore their interests and take a plunge into areas they are passionate about.

Fatima Ali Jinnah was perhaps the first role model for women in the newly-made Pakistan 71 years ago. Not only did she stand side by side her brother to face all the challenges of the newly-established nation she also became the torchbearer of the rights of women at the time. Over the years many of our women truly made Pakistan shine on the world map.

Benazir Bhutto became the first-ever female prime minister of a Muslim country in the world. 17-year-old Malala Yousufzai became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Muniba Mazari, was the first Pakistani to be ranked in Forbes 30 under 30 list of 2016 as well as the first Pakistani female Goodwill Ambassador for United Nation’s Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women. Oscar winning Pakistani filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy who was also honored with Hilal-e-Imtiaz was listed as one among 100 of the world’s most influential women in 2012 by Times Magazine. Samina Baig, globally acclaimed Pakistani mountaineer who successfully climbed Mount Everest at age 21 and also became the first ever Pakistani woman to climb the seven summits. These are just some distinguished women among countless others who have the creative and intellectual talents to really outshine in the world. The beginning of the feat is the right attitude that must be polished, brought to the surface and utilized to its best ability through training platforms.

Leadership training instills values of confidence, achieving the seemingly impossible, voicing concerns and makes it possible for women to surmount any hindrances in the way of their success. It seems that the solution to most of the issues women face in today’s age is really educating and training women to be their own advocate. With the drive to compete, innovate, deliver, and lead, women can really achieve wonders.

—The author is a free lance writer and a Communication Specialist, she can be reached at [email protected]

