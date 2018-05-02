Empowering labourers can help achieve uplift goals

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The labourers have a pivotal role in the development of a country and the achievement of the development goals can be fast-tracked by empowering them.

This has been said by the federal minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb in her message on the International Labour Day issued here today. She said that the sacrifices of the labourers of Shicago had been transformed into a global movement for their rights which was continuously moving forward.

The minister said that the manual and blue-collar workers all over the world including Pakistan deserved unqualified salute of the entire world community. She said that the process of durable and sustained development could be ensured by taking care of the food and health facilities for the labourers as well as by imparting different skills to them.

She said that it was a day to reiterate the pledge for supporting the labourers in their endavours for the protection of their rights, promoting their welfare and providing social security to them.

Marriyum said that the Almighty had spotlighted the exaltedness of the labourers by calling them his friends and ordered the Muslims to pay them their wages before drying up of their sweat.

She said that the entire world acknowledged the key role of the workmen in the global development