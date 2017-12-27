Empower Women Program starts off

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Galaxy Sports Academy has started off with its Empower Women Program for under privileged girls program in collaboration with the United States Consulate Lahore. The US Consul General Lahore Her Excellency Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, inaugurated the 10-day Program at Mian Meer Sports Complex in an impressive ceremony.

The Galaxy Sports Academy was founded by International Field Hockey Player Rabia Qadir in 2011, since that academy had organized Table Tennis, Hockey and footsal training camps and events. The opening ceremony started with mind game in which US Consulate staff members competed with Galaxy Sports Academy (GSA) girls.

Ms. Trudeau showed presence of mind and picked the cone several times before her opponent girl who was far younger to her. In flip the cone contest the combined team of the US Consulate and GSA showed excellent agility and speed.

On this occasion an exhibition basketball match was also played in which international player Modood Jafri and Amna Mujtaba showed excellent skill of one of the most popular game of the world. The GSA girls also demonstrated basketball drills with great control on the ball that was appreciated by experts of the game.

In his welcome note GSA President Muhammad Babur thanked the US Consulate for providing great support to the young and deprived girls of the society from the unprivileged areas of the city. He hoped that the US Consulate will continue to support these healthy activities in future. Rabia Qadir was also grateful to US for providing underprivileged girls the opportunity to play sports and make their name at national and international level.

Her Excellency Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau in her address to the participants said that it is a great honor for US Government to have supported Galaxy Sports Academy – an initiative providing sports opportunities to young Pakistani girls who dream to make a name in sports as well as in life. She added that it was a wonderful fun and an honor playing basketball with young Pakistani girls.

The ceremony was graced by the US Consulate’s Public Affairs Officer Michael Guinan, Cultural Specialist Tanveer Hassan, Sultan Qureshi, Filza Zaman, Pakistan Basketball Federation joint secretary Syed Modood Jafri, Professor of University of Punjab Tahir Nazir, Mateen Malik of Government College University and other sports lovers.