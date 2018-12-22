Employing kids in domestic labour is modern form of slavery

Child rights workers call for complete ban on domestic labour

Zubair Qureshi

Child rights activists while welcoming the Lahore High Court’s directions to the Punjab government to ban employment of children under-15 as domestic servants have called for complete ban on domestic service and the minimum age bar should be set at 18 instead of 15.

The LHC while hearing a petition seeking ban on child domestic labour directed the Punjab government to legislate rules regulating and monitoring domestic service and ensure children below 15 are not taken as domestic servants.

The petitioner Zaka Sheraz in March this year had moved a petition in the court requesting the court to take the then provincial government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for failure to protect the rights of young domestic servants.

For those working as child rights workers in the country, banning underage domestic servants is though a welcome step yet there should be a complete ban on domestic labour by those above the age limit fixed by the court.

Franco-Pakistan activist working for women/children rights and Chairperson of Acid Rights Victims, Valerie Khan while talking to Pakistan Observer held that the lawmakers and the courts needed to understand that Child Domestic Labour (CDL) was a form of modern slavery which is forbidden under the Constitution of Pakistan.

“We need to regulate adult domestic labour and ban the child labour under 18. Khan has been living and working in Islamabad for last 22 years and her work mainly focuses on rights and rehabilitation of socially, physically and criminally-abused women and children is of the view that the decision implied as if it was justified to torture servants above years of age, she asked.

When asked to comment as laying off hundreds and thousands of child workers would in a way deprive them of their bread and they no longer would be able to ear for their families she said absolutely not.

She said first of all we needed to understand it was a form of child labor and secondly their parents or elders should be taken in by the employer and they (domestic servants above ) should be paid well so that they could further feed and clothe their babies and family.

The measure taken by the Punjab government is merely a cosmetic measure and labour inspectors are not competent enough to raid or monitor issue of child labour effectively in Pakistan, said she.

Executive Director of “Search for Justice” and “Children Advocacy Network” (CAN) Iftikhar Mubarak was of the view It is primary responsibility of State to ensure best interest of the child in accordance with the guidelines of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child while taking such kind of legislative interventions. He urged the Government of the Punjab and Special Committee to consider the raising of age for admission in domestic labour under the guidance of ILO’s Convention No. 138 “guiding the minimum age for admission to any type of employment or work which by its nature or the circumstances in which it is carried out is likely to jeopardise the health, safety or morals of young persons shall not be less than 18 years.”

