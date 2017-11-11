Employees facing acute shortage of govt accommodations

The Ministry of Housing and Works has allotted 170 government accommodations and flats to the employees of National Assembly and Senate Secretariat since June 2013.

The present government accommodations are not sufficient to meet the requirements of the government employees in the federal capital, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

Federal Cabinet imposed ban on new construction of government accommodation in 1995 and the matter of construction of government accommodation was taken up on public private partnership.

In this regard, he said a proposal to demolish the existing government accommodation at Sector F-6/4 and construction of 10 storey flats in their place, was submitted to Prime Minister last year.

The Prime Minister’s Office had directed to re-submit the summary through the Cabinet Division after consultation with all the stake-holders, the official added.

He said that accordingly, the Capital Administration and Development Division and Capital Development Authority (CDA) were requested to furnish their views and response from them is still awaited.—APP

