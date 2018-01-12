Employees’ children to be recruited in PESCO

Peshawar

Minister of State for Energy (Power Division) Ch Abid Sher Ali Thursday announced that PESCO’s employee children would soon be recruited according to quota but purely on merit. Addressing PESCO employees, here at PESCO headquarter; he said that PESCO employees with good performance would be given awards and bonus. Members of Provincial Assembly, Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Shabir Ahmad, all Chief Engineers, All SEs and all PESCO’s field Officers were present on this occasion.

Minister of State advised PESCO employees to work for the company’s stability and make it a profit earning company. Abid said that new employment and recruitment of employees’ children would be made in company to overcome staff shortage in the company besides improving its’ efficiency. The Minister of State directed the field officers to hold Open Katchries on Circle, Divisional and sub divisional levels on monthly basis, so that consumers’ problems could be redressed on their doorsteps.

He warned that employees with poor performance would be taken to task and advised the field staff to work for consumers’ facilitation. Abid said that new projects worth billions of rupees were initiated throughout the province. He directed to complete all developmental works by March 31.—APP