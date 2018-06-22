Employees await construction of G-10/2 apartments

The low-paid government employees are demanding from the Ministry of Housing and Works to construct apartments in G-10/2 as planned since 2008.

The project of construction of the apartments for the low income government servants was started in 2008 and was to be completed in 2010, but after the passage of 10 years the allotees are still waiting to get the project completed. The allottees said the Ministry of Housing and Works was not taking serious efforts for completing this project as it was a 10-year-old project and the government should take notice of the delay and address the hurdles in its completion.

They said that the PHA was demanding more money from them in order to meet the expenses of construction of the project, which is very difficult to pay for the middle-class people. They said the Minister for Housing and Works has time and again announced dates for completing the project on different forums but in vain. Initially, the cost of the flat was Rs 800,000 per allottee but since the development project was in doldrums, the cost of the project was increasing day-by-day.

When contacted, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works said that two firms were awarded the construction of the apartments – ACE Private Limited as a consultant and the Techno International as the contractor.

He said that there were multiple reasons for the delay of this project including the negligence and lethargy of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) which failed to get clear the site at G-10/2 covered with trees.—APP

