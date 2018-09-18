Emoji World

Emoji is the fastest growing language in history. Five billion emojis are sent every day, just on Facebook Messenger. Most of us probably know and use the most popular emojis like the classic smiley face, heart or the smiling face with tears or laughter. But if you want to grow your emoji vocabulary, you can use Emojipedia to find out new ways to speak emoji. For example, go to Emojipedia and type in sick and it will give you several options. If you mean ill, as in the American English phrase I’m sick, you can use the face with a thermometer or a mask.

If you want to talk about hospital or a medical condition, Emojipedia has also suggested a syringe or a pill. So you can see with just one real word, sick, you have a lot of emojis to choose from to explain exactly what you mean!

The code for each emoji is the same, but different platforms, like Twitter or Facebook, for example, design their emojis in different ways. You can even choose a world globe that shows the part of the world you live in. An important improvement to the emoji list, which had 2,823 emojis after its 2018 update, is to make the emojis more diverse. Since 2015, when Apple added five different emoji skin colours, people have been able to choose how to represent themselves best.

The 2018 update added red hair, Afro hair and a bald face, all in a range of skin colours, but that update didn’t go far enough either. Many people asked for new emojis to represent deaf and blind people, and people with physical or invisible disabilities. World Emoji Day is celebrated on 17th of July and there’s some emoji history behind how Emojipedia chose this date. When Emojipedia was deciding which day to hold World Emoji Day, only Apple was using a calendar emoji with a date on, 17 July. So they decided to celebrate emojis on 17 July too. Apple chose that date because it was when Apple introduced its iCal calendar feature for Mac in 2002.

