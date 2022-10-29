Emma Raducanu has decided to withdraw from the upcoming finals of the Billie Jean King Cup citing a wrist injury.

Raducanu was supposed to represent Great Britain during the finals which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland this year.

The 12-nation tournament will take place from Nov. 8-13 where teams will play in four groups of three with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Britain will face Kazakhstan and Spain.

“I’m disappointed to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” Raducanu said in a social media post.

“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament I have been working every day on physical training and rehab.

“I’ve got confidence in my teammates and look forward to playing next year.”

The former US Open winner has struggled with injuries throughout this tennis season, forcing her to withdraw from several of her matches this year.

She recently pulled out of the Transylvania Open this month due to the same wrist injury.

Emma Raducanu is not the highest profile name to miss out on the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as World no.1 Iga Siwatek will be absent due to her participation in the WTA Finals which ends merely days before the team competition begins.