Emma Raducanu sets up Swiatek clash in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu will be the next person to try and stop the Iga Swiatek juggernaut when the pair meet in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open.

The No.8th seed Emma Raducanu overcame a spirited fight from Tamara Korpatsch at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix to reach the quarterfinals.

The Brit defeated the German 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in an hour and 39 minutes to set up her clash with the World No.1.

Raducanu’s serve was almost unplayable in the bagel opener with her winning 90 percent of her first-service points and never facing a breakpoint.

But Korpatsch used powerful hitting, particularly from the forehand side, to amp up her winners in the second set and force a decider.

Raducanu, though, swiftly took control in the third set, following a sturdy return with a putaway at the net to break for 2-0.

A return winner gave the Brit a second break for 5-1, and though she faced a breakpoint in the last game, Raducanu recovered, closing out the win with a crosscourt winner.

Raducanu is playing her first WTA Tour clay-court event and has now won back-to-back tour-level matches for only the second time since her historic run to the US Open title as a qualifier ranked No.150.

It will be Raducanu’s first pro meeting with Swiatek with it also being the British teenager’s first match against an opponent ranked inside the Top 10.

Raducanu and Swiatek met once in juniors, in the 2018 Junior Wimbledon quarterfinals where Swiatek won 6-0, 6-1 en route to her lone Junior Grand Slam singles title.

Into her first quarterfinal of the season, Raducanu’s latest win is projected to nudge her higher up the rankings to at least a new career-high position of World No.11.

A Top 10 debut is a possibility for Raducanu if she goes on to win the Stuttgart title.