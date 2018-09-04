Emirates to add 4th daily flight to Riyadh

Observer Report

Islamabad/ Dubai

Emirates will boost its services to Riyadh with the addition of a fourth daily flight to the Saudi capital from 1 September 2018. The addition of the fourth daily service will take the total number of weekly Emirates flights serving Riyadh to 28. Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East & Iran said: “Emirates’ expanded schedule to Riyadh will offer more travel options and choice for business travellers and families alike who are looking to visit Dubai. There are strong passenger flows between Riyadh and Dubai so enhancing our services makes business sense, and further underscores Riyadh’s importance within our global network. The fourth daily flight will be serviced by the Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration. Emirates flight EK813 will depart Dubai at 1500hrs arriving in Riyadh at 1550hrs. The return flight, EK814 will depart Riyadh at 1750hrs and will arrive in Dubai at 2040hrs. The late afternoon departure offers an additional option for travellers, complementing the existing morning and evening flights. Dubai’s attractiveness as a destination for Saudi travellers continues to be strong and in 2017 more than 1.5 million Saudis visited the city, according to data published by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

