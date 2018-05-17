Emirates provides special Ramazan service

Observer Report

Islamabad/ Dubai

Emirates will commence its signature Ramadan service for customers during the holy month, expected to begin on May 18th in Pakistan. Emirates’ Ramadan service consists of specially crafted iftar meals on board, relevant programming on its ice inflight entertainment system, and the distribution of dates and water on the ground for those breaking their fast.

Emirates provides iftar boxes with a nutritional meal for customers breaking their fast on board. The boxes have been redesigned this year by local homeware specialists Silsal Design House.

The designs are inspired by the Middle East, its people, places and culture. Silsal has also created bespoke Emirates Arabic Coffee Cups available at the Emirates Official Stores.

The iftar boxes provide a nutritious meal for customers to break their fast and includes couscous salad & grilled chicken or moudardara& roasted chicken, sandwiches, spinach fatayer or tomato and onion fatayer, assorted sweets, dates, laban and water. The boxes have been designed for customers to take away if they wish. The menus will be refreshed mid-Ramadan.