Emirates operate special flights

Observer Report

Dubai/Karachi

Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pakistani nationals from the UAE. These special flights to Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar facilitated travel for residents and visitors wishing to return home. Flight EK612 carrying passengers from Dubai International airport arrived in Islamabad at 1630 hours on 07 May, and EK608 arrived in Karachi later on 07 May at 1810 hours. The last one of these three special services are flight EK636, which will be operated from Dubai to Peshawar on 10 May, landing at 1510 hours local time. On the return routes, the airline operated cargo-only flights to Dubai. Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “These are difficult times for everyone, and we understand how stressful it must be for those Pakistanis who are away from home, and in some cases, are stranded because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions. We are committed to Pakistan and we are fully cooperating with the authorities in repatriating Pakistanis at the earliest. We are taking all necessary actions and precautions to fly Pakistani nationals back home safely, comfortably, and in the best way possible.”