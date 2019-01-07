Emirates offers special fares for Pakistani travellers

Islamabad /Dubai

Start your New Year with a new adventure with Emirates’ special fares to popular destinations for Pakistani travellers. Explore new cultures, relax on the beach or enjoy a city break in 157 destinations across Emirates’ global network with these limited time offers.

Fulfil your 2019 dreams of an African adventure, have a memorable sunny holiday in Dubai or visit family in Australia by securing these special fares when booking between 08 and 21 January for travel between 10 January and 30 November 2019.

Fly better with Emirates by enjoying an award winning and comfortable travel experience across all cabins. All customers across cabin classes have access to 4,000 channels of audio and visual entertainment on Emirates’ ice system, from the latest movies to TV shows, music and games. As part of the Emirates experience, customers also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the famed hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew, including crew from Pakistan. Emirates also offers a generous baggage allowance of up to 35Kg in Economy Class, 40Kg in Business Class and 50Kg in First Class.—PR

Share on: WhatsApp