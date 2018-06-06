Emirates launches daily service between Newark, Dubai

Observer Report

Islamabad/Dubai

Emirates today launched a new daily service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dubai International Airport (DXB), adding to its existing daily flight which operates with a stop in Athens, Greece.

The new, non-stop flight operates with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a 3-class configuration with 8 private suites in First Class, 42 seats in Business Class and 306 seats in Economy Class. Flight EK223, will depart Dubai at 3:00 a.m. and arrive in Newark at 9:00 a.m. The return flight, EK224, will depart Newark at 11:50 a.m. and arrive in Dubai at 8:20 a.m. This new timing complements the existing Emirates service, as it provides travellers with a new option of a morning arrival in Newark, and a morning departure.

The second daily flight will improve Newark’s connectivity to and from a range of destinations in the Emirates network, particularly those heading to Africa, Far East and the Indian sub-continent. In the last year, popular destinations passengers have flown to from Newark include Beirut, Bangkok, Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Addis Ababa. Passengers can also take advantage of over 90 codeshare destinations with flydubai such as Kathmandu, Alexandria and Zanzibar.

“We are thrilled to provide the traveling community with new options to experience Emirates’ excellent product. The availability of the new non-stop flight will not only double our capacity to meet demand for our award-winning service, but also offer enhanced choices and easy connectivity for passengers traveling to Dubai and onwards,” Hubert Frach, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, West said.