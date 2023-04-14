Emirates Islamic wins big at Islamic Finance News Awards 2022

Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has secured three prestigious awards at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2022, recognizing the bank’s market-leading proposition, customer-centricity and innovative banking propositions.

Emirates Islamic was named ‘Best Retail Bank in the UAE’ for excellence in consumer-focused banking propositions. The bank has been at the forefront of innovative products and services, including the flagship Kunooz Savings Account, which rewards customers for good savings habits.

Emirates Islamic is a key player in the UAE credit card market, with products across banking segments including its range of Etihad Guest Credit Cards and Skywards Credit Cards. In 2022, Emirates Islamic expanded its product offering in the retail banking space with the launch of Emarati Family Savings account and Super Savings Etihad Guest Account.

The bank also won ‘Most Innovative Bank in the UAE’ in recognition of its commitment to digital, customer-centric banking experiences across multiple segments. Emirates Islamic continues to be a digital frontrunner among peers in the Islamic banking sector, with a long-term commitment to bringing banking innovation to UAE customers.

Following on from being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to offer all three major wallets – Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay – Emirates Islamic became the first Islamic bank in the world to introduce WhatsApp Banking for its customers.

The bank’s third win was for ‘Best Digital Offering in the UAE’ for its transformative digital banking proposition and integration of industry-leading technology. The bank’s digital-first approach has steadily gained traction over the years, resulting in a 21% increase in online and mobile banking transactions in 2022. Emirates Islamic supports its customers with a number of innovative features in digital banking including cardless withdrawal at ATMs, smart pass authentication for additional security and remote branch queue ticket, bringing additional convenience. — Emirates 247