Emirates Islamic appoints new CEO

Abu Dhabi

Emirates Islamic has appointed Salah Amin as its new CEO. Salah brings nearly 30 years of experience in the banking industry, having started his career at Emirates NBD Group in 1989. Salah has a solid background in operating businesses, having worked in senior managerial roles including head of branches and Head of Corporate Banking Unit before taking on his latest role as Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Banking Group, Emirates NBD.

“I am pleased to welcome Salah Amin to his new role and wish him success in building further on Emirates Islamic’s market leading position,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic and Vice Chairman and Managing Director Emirates NBD.

Salah succeeds Jamal Bin Ghalaita, a seasoned veteran who retires after 28 years of service with Emirates NBD Group. Jamal will serve as Advisor to Emirates Islamic’s Chairman until the end of 2018. Throughout his career with the Group, Jamal took on several leadership positions contributing significantly to building Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic’s highly successful retail and wealth management businesses.

“Jamal Bin Ghalaita was the linchpin of Emirates Islamic’s remarkable brand transformation to one of the fastest growing and most successful banks in the UAE,” continued Al Qassim. “On behalf of the Board and management of Emirates Islamic and Emirates NBD Group, I would like to thank Jamal for his immense contributions during his tenure as we bid him a fond farewell.”—Agencies