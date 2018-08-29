Emirates introduces new range of toys on board

Observer Report

Islamabad/ Dubai

Emirates has introduced new toys from the Emirates Fly with Me collection and Lonely Planet Kids activity kit bags for children travelling in all classes. The new range of toys will come in the top four favourite characters, as voted by customers and fans in a social media competition held last year. Of the 17 characters Emirates introduced on board in the last three years, the top four characters chosen for the new products are Lewis the Lion, Peek U the Panda, Ernie the Penguin, and Savannah the Elephant. The new collection will be on board all flights and across all classes from this month. On short haul flights, the brand new product range includes a vibrating plush for infants up to 2 years old. The cuddly companion can be re-used and attached to the stroller when baby and parents are on the move. Emirates has also introduced a new range to cater specially to children aged 3-6 years old. They will receive a travel case sketcher which includes puzzles, games and stickers to keep them busy on flight.

Share on: WhatsApp