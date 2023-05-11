Emirates Group announces record $3bn annual profit

Emirates Group announced a record $3 billion annual profit on Thursday, hailing a “full recovery” for the Dubai-based carrier after last year’s losses due to the pandemic.

“We’re proud of our 2022-23 performance which is not only a full recovery but also a record result,” Emirates chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

The Emirates airline business alone banked $2.9 billion, another record, after returning a $1.1 billion loss in the previous financial year as passengers began to return to the skies. The airline had posted a $5.5 billion loss for Covid-ravaged 2020-2021, its first in more than three decades, after grounding its fleet and making heavy lay-offs.—AFP