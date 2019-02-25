Emirates forges codeshare partnership with China Southern Airlines

Observer Report

Islamabad/Dubai

Emirates and China Southern Airlines (IATA code: CZ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to progress a comprehensive reciprocal codeshare agreement, which is set to open up new destinations for passengers travelling between China and the Middle East and Africa. The partnership will provide improved connectivity to Pakistani passengers who travel frequently to China for trade and business.

Pakistan and China are longstanding strategic partners with trade links across the border for several businesses. The two neighbouring countries have also launched the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is a framework for regional connectivity aimed at enhancing geographical linkages and improved trade and business opportunities.

This code share agreement will go a long way in enhancing connectivity for Pakistani businessmen who can choose to travel to an increased number of Chinese cities.

The partnership with the Guangzhou-based carrier will allow Pakistani passengers to enjoy seamless connectivity on domestic flights within China, adding eight new destinations to its global network. The Chinese cities covered by the codeshare agreement include Fuzhou, Chongqing, Kunming, Qingdao, Xiamen, Chengdu, Nanjing and Xi ‘an during the initial phase of the partnership, subject to necessary government approvals.

Passengers travelling from China will have more choice and travel seamlessly with minimum connection times, when flying to destinations in Emirates’ Middle East network such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Muscat, Kuwait and Cairo. The codeshare agreement also includes flights to African destinations such as Seychelles and Lagos, operated by Emirates. Pakistani Passengers can also enjoy hassle-free stopovers in Dubai, and experience what the city has to offer before flying to their final destinations.

Share on: WhatsApp