Emirates extends flight ban to UAE from Pakistan, India, two other countries till Aug 7

DUBAI – UAE’s flagship airline Emirates confirmed on Wednesday that the suspension of inbound flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been extended at least till August 7, 2021.

The airline took to the decision due to rising number of coronavirus cases in the countries amid the emergence of Delta variant, which first surfaced in India.

Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic mission who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols, are exempted from travel restrictions, it said.