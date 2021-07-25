Emirates extends ban on flights to UAE till July 28

Observer Report Dubai

Emirates on Friday extended its suspension of flights from four countries — Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — to Dubai till July 28 in line with directives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

In a statement, the airline said that passengers who had connected through any of the four countries in the last 14 days would not be permitted to travel from any point to the UAE.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” it said.