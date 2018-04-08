Emirates Auction eyes Saudi, Kuwait markets

Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said in a statement on WAM on Saturday that the company has plans to expand into Saudi and Kuwaiti markets.

According to the statement, Emirates Auction has an online market with over 1.3 million bidders. It claims to have has captured 95 per cent of the auction market in the UAE and Bahrain.

He confirmed that the number of downloads for the company’s mobile application on the Apple Store had reached 126,000 in 2017, an increase of nine per cent over the previous year, which witnessed 116,000 downloads. The number of downloads on the Android system reached 168,000, an increase of 15 per cent compared to 2016, which saw 146,000 downloads. The total number of downloads for the company’s mobile application has reached more than 1,000,000 downloads.—Agencies