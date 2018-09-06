Emirates airline: Passengers sick on Dubai-New York flight

Nineteen people have been taken ill after an Emirates airline plane landed in New York, officials say.

The plane was quarantined at JFK airport as those on board were checked by health officials. Eleven went to hospital but others declined treatment.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that initially about 100 people including some crew had complained of illness.

Flight 203 from Dubai landed at 09:10 (13.10 GMT) with 521 passengers.

Emergency vehicles were seen on the runway as it landed.

Singer Vanilla Ice, who also said he was on the plane, posted video of the emergency response on the tarmac.