Emirates acclaims the women flying high in aviation

Islamabad/Dubai

Women are making an increasing contribution to the aviation industry worldwide and are also directly supporting global exchanges in diverse areas facilitated by aviation such as international trade. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Emirates is highlighting one aspect of how women in aviation are supporting economies and touching lives across the world.

The airline has released a video that follows an all-women flight deck crew operates multi-stop cargo flights across four continents on Emirates SkyCargo’s Boeing 777 freighter aircraft. Captain Ellen Roz from the United States and First Officer Heidi McDiarmid from Australia cover close to 30,000kms in 10 days on five freighter flights from Frankfurt to Mexico City onwards to Quito, Aguadilla, Amsterdam and finally to Dubai transporting over 300 tonnes of cargo ranging from fresh flowers and fruits to pharmaceuticals. The two pilots were also joined by Captain Heather Wolf from Canada for operating the flight from Frankfurt to Mexico City.

Women constitute more than 40% of the total workforce at Emirates with majority working as cabin crew. Emirates’ female pilots come from over 30 nationalities, covering an age range from 23 to 62 years. Women from over 160 nationalities, including more than 1,100 Emiratis, are employed across the Emirates Group in operational roles in functions including flight operations, engineering, aircraft maintenance & appearance, catering, cargo and ramp operations; in customer facing roles in airport services, sales and customer affairs and corporate roles across business support functions.

“From the very start, Emirates’ success story has been powered to a large extent thanks to the hard work and talent of our female employees across all our business functions. On the occasion of International Women’s Day we celebrate their immense achievement not just at Emirates but within the global aviation industry. We are happy and proud that our multinational women employees act as trail blazers in connecting the world and also as role models encouraging women and girls everywhere to pursue careers in aviation,” said Abdulaziz Al Ali, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Emirates Group.—Agencies