Emirates A380 returns to Houston

Observer Report

Islamabad/Dubai

Emirates will resume its flagship A380 service between Houston (IAH) and Dubai (DXB) from 1 June 2018. This follows the airline’s recent adjustments to its US services with the launch of a new non-stop Dubai-Newark service from 1 June 2018 and the resumption of daily services to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from 25 March 2018.

Houston will join more than 40 destinations on Emirates’ extensive global network served by its highly popular A380 aircraft, including Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore or Kuwait. Emirates will deploy its three-class A380 on the Houston route, offering a total of 516 seats, with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 flatbed seats in Business Class seats and 426 spacious seats in Economy Class, increasing capacity per flight by more than 160 passengers compared to the current Boeing 777-300ER. Emirates’ Pakistani customers can enjoy the A380 service to Houston and all other destinations beyond Dubai.

With the large number of Pakistanis residing in the US, travel frequency is very high as people travel to and from Pakistan to visit family and friends.