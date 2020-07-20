Emilia Clarke is said to have ‘fallen’ for assistant director Tom Turner

The Game of Thrones favorite, 33, is said to have ‘fallen’ for assistant director Tom Turner, who is said to have previously romanced Mission Impossible star Rebecca, 36. Emilia and Tom were said to have ‘bonded’ over their love of dogs, with the new couple seen out and about walking her pet pooch Ted. A source told: ‘Emilia and Tom have really hit it off. He’s already pretty smitten with her and sees a long-term future between them. He used to date Rebecca but they split because she was a bit older than him.’The insider went on to add: ‘He’s used to hanging out with A-listers because of his job working on high-profile films and his social set.’