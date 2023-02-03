Pakistan Super League (PSL) has always provided a platform for emerging players to showcase their talents in front of the world and make their case to don the famous Green Shirt worn by some of the greatest players to play the game of cricket with season 8 set to follow suit.

Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Haris all made a name for themselves locally before going on to win laurels for their country on the international stage.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is touting Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Haseebullah, Shawaiz Irfan, Aimal Khan and Hassan Nawaz as the emerging players to keep an eye on during PSL 8.

Arafat Minhas (Multan Sultans):

A native of Multan, Arafat recently starred for Pakistan U19 against Bangladesh bagging the Player of the Series award.

His stellar performances earned him a place in the Pakistan squad for the series against New Zealand to continue his development.

Muhammad Irfan Khan (Karachi Kings):

The middle-order batter has already represented Pakistan at two U19 World Cups in 2020 and 2022.

The product of the PCB’s age-group programme recently scored 141 runs in nine innings in the National T20 2022-23 Cup at a strike rate of 153.26 which perfectly suits today’s cricket.

Haseebullah Khan (Peshawar Zalmi):

Pishin’s Haseebullah Khan has been a prolific performer in the domestic circuit ever since making his List A debut in March 2022.

He was the leading run scorer for his team during their Pakistan Cup 2021-22 winning campaign and was the second-highest run-scorer in the subsequent season of the 50-over tournament. His tally of 551 runs and 10 dismissals saw him take home the best wicketkeeper of the tournament award.

Haseebullah aspires to be the first Balochistan native to play test cricket for Pakistan.

Shawaiz Irfan (Lahore Qalandars):

A fierce striker of the ball, Shawaiz built burnished his reputation during the lone season of the Pakistan Junior League.

Shahwaiz’s 32-ball 79 in the final helped Bahawalpur Royals to take the title. His performances also earned him a place in the Pakistan U19 team for the home series against Bangladesh U19.

Aimal Khan (Quetta Gladiators):

The only bowler on the list, Aiman turned heads in the opening match of the Pakistan Junior League when he bowled a match-winning spell of 3-15 in four overs for Mardan Warriors.

Aimal’s ability to generate pace and sharp swing makes him a potential new ball bowler for Pakistan in the future.

Hassan Nawaz (Islamabad United):

Influenced by the modern game, Layyah-born Hassan recently put his six-hitting ability on full display during the Kashmir Premier League with Mirpur Royals.

He finished with 241 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 148.76 and 14 sixes.

PSL season 8 will take place from February 13th to March 19th with these six, and many more, emerging players showcasing their talents.