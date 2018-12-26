Emerging Pakistan: CPEC is gateway for progress, prosperity & connectivity

Staff Reporter

Lahore

ACCA held an event in Faisalabad and Multan based on the theme, ‘Emerging Pakistan: CPEC- Gateway for Progress, Prosperity & Connectivity” to discuss the CPEC Initiative and its impact on economic prosperity. The congregation in both the cities was held to deliberate on CPEC and the business opportunities that it will bring across Pakistan. This event was possible by support of our platinum partner DHA Multan, Gold Partners SUNCROP Group, Hafeez Ghee Mills Ltd (SHAMA), SKANS and in supporting partners BOI, PRA, PSX, WCCI-M, PBIT, ICMAP, PBC & British high commission Islamabad.

The discussions revolved around how CPEC will open doors to immense economic opportunities to Pakistan and in this context, the discussion about how it will impact different parts of the country is of paramount importance. Owing to this, an extensive discourse is already underway where different sectors of economy and segments of society are exploring the specific benefits. Thought leaders, academicians, prominent media personalities, representatives from regulatory bodies and experts from the banking and audit sector were in attendance to share their thoughts on ethics and professionalism. The attendees discussed the role Southern part of Punjab province will emerge as one of the most important region in the country after completion of road infrastructure under CPEC. It will give it a center stage linking up-stream and downstream of the country’s supply routes.

The keynote address on Economic benefits of Modern the Silk Road and punjab was delivered by Mr.Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director Pakistan China Institute in Faisalabad and Mr. Surmad Hussain, Regional Head Lahore, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in multan.

This was followed by a panel discussion on “CPEC impact on the businesses in South Punjab and how to deal with it”. The panellists included Mr. Iqbal Ghori Director Strategic Planning Sadaqat Limited, Mr. Aamer Saleemi COO Faisalabad industrial estate development & Management Company, Mr.Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director Pakistan China Institute, Mr.Arif Masud Mirza, Regional Head of Policy MESA ACCA Pakistan (Moderator) in Faisalabad

Mr. Muhammad Sohail Qadri, Director Projects, Policy Research & Head of China Cell, Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, Mr. Maroof Ali Syed, Chief Executive Officer, Center for Economic Research in Pakistan, Mr. Omer Zaheer Meer, Managing Partner (Taxation & Corporate Services), Millennium Law & Corporate Company & ACCA MNP Chairman, Dr. Muhammad Nauman Abbasi, Director, IMS, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Muhammad Mohsin Khawaja, Director, Mahmood Group of Industries Multan and Mr. Yasir Arafat, Research Coordinator, Centre of Excellence-CPEC in Multan.

Mr Zafar Iqbal Vice Chancellor – University of Agricultural Faisalabad & Mr Aftab Maroof – Rector Fast National University Faisalabad with Dr Sofia Vice Chancellor Government College for woman University Faisalabad were present for this Conference. Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Ex-Minister of State Finance express his views about CPEC impact on Faisalabad industry.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Mr. Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, CEO, Mahmood Group of industries and Mr.Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) they said, “We have to understand that Pakistan is growing in strength and influence on the world stage. As economies develop, tahe role of accountants becomes increasingly important. The creation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the largest foreign investment in Pakistan and it is expected to play an important role in driving growth for Pakistan in multiple industrial sectors. We need to have the strategic foresight to ensure that we can leverage from such a long term infrastructure project and for such big ticket developments we need strategic thinking professional accountants.”

Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan, in his closing remarks stated, “The CPEC Initiative emphasizes the spirit of sincerity and honesty. It encourages countries to jointly collaborate, share and exchange valuable resources in a mutually beneficial way. ACCA believes that professional accountants have an irreplaceable contribution to the economic growth and prosperity and thus Pakistan’s human capital will be an invaluable resource.”

