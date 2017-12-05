Emerging new world order

With the disintegration of the {erstwhile} Soviet Union in the 1980s, a unipolar world order emerged under the US. This new international dispensation was perfectly intact until 9/11 happened. What followed after that catastrophic event changed the way the world had previously known about notions of war and peace, forever.

The US President, George Bush, went on a spree of military invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan on very vague pretexts: to defeat global terrorism (read, Al-Qaeda & UBL). Today rest of the world is simply laughing at the sheer hypersensitivity and callous belligerence of the United States for starting those unending expensive foreign military conflicts in the first place.

Some sixteen years down the line many things have changed in this world in the areas of science, technology, economy and international politics; a new desire for peace and cooperation has emerged among many countries and many new regional alliances have been forged to promote trade and commerce. Once again, the world is fast changing to multi-polarity (regionalism). With the emergence of China, as the second biggest economy displacing Japan from the second position and its policy of mutual cooperation in areas of science, technology and economic development, a new world order has emerged.

China has emerged as the economic Santa Claus for many developing countries. Its economy has been on the positive trajectory since four decades now – indeed a mammoth rise! With its ever expanding economy; huge reserves of gold and cash, skilled population and humongous surplus labour it is forging new ways to utilize all its resources to cater to its domestic needs. It is also presenting new economic avenues for other countries to come together for mutual benefit.

TARIQUE AHMED ABRO

Hyderabad, Sindh

Related