Emerging issues in e-learning discussed in moot at IIUI

International conference on “transition of traditional universities to online mode” organized by Faculty of Education of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) commenced here at the Faisal Masjid Campus on Wednesday, May 10th.

The conference is being organized by the Faculty of Education in collaboration with Iqbal International Institute of Research & Dialogue, the Higher Education Commission & Pakistan Science Foundation. In the conference participants addressed the emerging issues and challenges in distance education and e-learning.

Renowned national and international academicians and researchers expressed views on the ultimate possibilities and guidelines for the maximum role of distance education and e-learning in national development.