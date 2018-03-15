Emerging Dukkis sail into semi-finals

Quetta

Following a tough contest against Kharanfor the third quarterfinal of PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta Dukki grabbed the win in a knock-out penalty kicks round.

The first 90minutes remained competitive, ending in a draw with one goal each by both teams. Dukki’sstrong in the air team,taking advantage of their tall-built gave their skilled, small-built opponent a tough time in possessing the ball during the first half. However, the latter changed strategy in the second half to keep the ball on ground and made several good attempts. Dukki’s Meharul lahscored the first goal of the match through an unopposed header in the 61 minutes which was equalized by Ilyas from Kharan in the last tenth minute to bring back his team. The knock-out penaltyround remained in favour of Dukkis when the last shot from Kharan’sAbdul Razzaq went off target.