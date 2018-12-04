Emergency, Trauma centres to be made functional: Dr Azra

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked all the stakeholders to ensure functionalization of 31 emergency cum Trauma centres across the province to facilitate the people of the province.

This she said while presiding over a joint meeting of departments Works and Services, Health, Project Directors and Consultants here in her office on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. Mohammed Usman Chachar Secretary Works and Services Sajjad Hussein Abbasi, Secretary Katchi Abadis, Dr. Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Chief Engineer Buildings Hyderabad Shabbir Ahmed Solangi, Project Directors, XENs, DHOs and other officers also attended the meeting.

She said that those trauma centers, which were situated on roadsides, might be declared as trauma centres to deal with road traffic accidents while those trauma centres, which were somewhere inside the cities, might handle emergency as well, adding that she asked them to improve communication among all stakeholders to complete the task as earliest. Sindh Minister for Health and Population, Dr. Azra Pechuho also directed to provide generators to these centres to ensure uninterrupted power supply to these Emergency Cum Trauma centres.

It was also decided in the meeting that medical staff and operational cost would be provided to these centres to ensure their smooth functioning. In the meeting the schemes of District Headquarters hospitals in Dadu and Mirpur khas were also discussed and officers concerned were directed to directed to make them operational soon.

The meeting was informed that Taluka headquarter hospitals in Umerkot, Matiyari and Qamber had almost been completed and would be made functional soon.

Share on: WhatsApp