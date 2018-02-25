Emergency service being expanded at tehsils level: Saira

Staff Reporter

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Saturday said that rescuers were the brave sons of soil, who put their lives in danger to save the lives of others.

Addressing the passing-out ceremony of around 1,300 male and female rescuers from Punjab, held at Emergency Services Academy here, she said that she herself witnessed excellent professionalism, exhibited by rescuers during accidents, floods and other disasters.

She congratulated Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team over devotion and continuous struggle to provide timely emergency care to the victims of accidents, emergencies and disasters.

She said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the province was moving towards prosperity.

The minister said that the credit goes to the Punjab government that emergency service had been established at district level, and further expansion was continuing at tehsils level rapidly.

She said that the Punjab government had ensured merit and transparency due to which performance of provincial departments had significantly been improved, adding that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif was putting in all efforts to serve the people of province.

Saira Afzal Tarar urged the rescuers to perform their duties with responsibility and courage, adding that training standard could further be raised to meet requirements of international standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the rescuers on completion of their professional emergency management training and appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for expansion of the service to all districts and tehsils of the province.

He said that the Emergency Services Academy had trained over 20,000 rescuers from Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Balochistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since its establishment.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Ambulance Service College (NASC), Ireland and the Emergency Services Academy to maintain emergency service as per the international standards through third party evaluation by NASC, Ireland.

Under this agreement NASC would monitor the ongoing training of emergency medical technicians, carry out examination and practical evaluation of the courses on non- profit basis.