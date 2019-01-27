Emergency relief operation in drought-hit Thar in full swing

Karachi

District administration of Tharparkar in a communiqué sent to Directorate of Press Information, Sindh Information Department on Saturday informed that the day to day relief activities in the drought hit district of Tharparkar are in full swing enthusiastically.

According to the details sent to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Muhammad Asif Jamil, 34 out of 121 children of the ages ranging from infants to five year old have been discharge from district hospital Mithi and other hospitals after receiving proper treatment on time.

On the other hand, 665 children are under treatment in other health facilities of the district. Also, according to the report, 338 children were treated on the Saturday in the OPDs of 31 Basic Heath Units and 18 government dispensaries functioning under the administrative control of PPHI.

The Deputy Commissioner in his report informed that in the third phase of free wheat distribution scheme 1681 families have been provided with 50kg of free wheat bag each. Moreover, the 18 families who could not receive the free wheat during phase II of wheat distribution scheme were also been provided with free wheat in phase III. In totality 247,406 families in phase I, 252,393 families in phase II and 138,180 families in phase III of free wheat distribution scheme have so far been provided with free wheat bags of 50kg each.

The report further made known that the livestock department also set up veterinary camps in 10 different villages of the drought hit district, where 73 ailing animals were treated, while 8743 were vaccinated. Also 700 animals were drenched in various villages of Islamkot, Mithi, Diplo, Chachro and Nagarparkar. The Deputy Commissioner in his report also informed that in phase II of the free ration bags scheme, 66,636 ration bags have been provided to the pregnant and lactating women at their doorsteps, While, in phase I of the same scheme 36,656 women were provided with the free ration bags.

He also informed in his report that government’s initiative of providing free fodder to the owners of the livestock has also got pace and 494 owners of different villages of the drought hit district have been provided with 50kg of Vanda Feed and 25kg of Rice Polis each. So far 4298 livestock owners have been provided with the free fodder under this government’s initiative.—INP

