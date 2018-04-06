Emergency deptt to be provided staff, medicine in govt hospitals

Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Executive Director Major (R) Dr Azhar Kiyani on Thursday said provision of minimum required staff, medicine and equipment at the emergency departments of government hospitals at Tehsil and district levels along with tertiary care hospitals as per the Supreme Court’s directive would be ensured.

Speaking at a conference on “Cardiovascular Diseases And Preventive Measures” here at the National Press Club, he said at present heart patients had to purchase stents for Rs 500,000 to Rs 600,000 per piece. Due to the intervention of the apex court it would be available in market for Rs100,000 from June, 2018. Pharmaceutical companies had helped in clamping down the stent prices, he added.

Dr Kiyani said the SC had directed him to prepare a sample prescription of medicine for heart ailments priced at Rs 550 and he had submitted four prescriptions in compliance. Highlighting the complications leading to heart attack, he said preventive measures, timely detection and treatment of the disease could reduce the risk.

He called the heart ailment an expensive disease as its treatment cost millions of rupees and urged the public to abandon smoking, unhygienic and fast food, and cold drinks, and instead start having oil free diet, fruits, grains and vegetables with daily exercise to avoid heart complications.—APP

